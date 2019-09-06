Culture

Educators are getting mobbed on social media and it must stop

For the love of god, let’s do better. We could start by giving Riley his job back, and letting a principal serve her students without getting hate for it.
For the love of god, let’s do better. We could start by giving Riley his job back, and letting a principal serve her students without getting hate for it.
Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Why was a Canadian principal mobbed on social media for trying to educate herself about her diverse students and how to best reach them? Why was an American Dean of Students fired for having expressed views on racism in America? And if there is a need for more diversity among educators, then why is the mobbing of educators with diverse viewpoints happening on both sides of the border?

Teacher diversity matters with regard to student learning, and those teachers who lack a personally diverse background should educate themselves on how to teach diverse populations. Yet somehow, Principal Battaglini of the Cardinal Ambrozic Catholic Secondary School got a progressive tongue lashing on Twitter for doing just that.

Ideological diversity matters too. Indeed, we need more of it. So it’s disturbing (to say the least) to discover that Dean Jamie R. Riley was let go from the University of Alabama for tweeting a belief that many progressive Americans share—that the flag is problematic, and emblematic of a divisive national history.

In introducing a new principal of the Cardinal Ambrozic Catholic Secondary School, the school posted a photo of her in her office. She was shown smiling beside a book on her desk called The Guide for White Women Who Teach Black Boys. Published in 2017, by Dr. Eddie Moore, Jr. and Ali Michael, Ph.D, the book has positive reviews on Amazon from educators who want to do better to address their own internal biases and better serve their black male students.

Despite this, the existence of this book (on the desk of someone who this book was directly intended for) garnered criticism that either it was offensive that she was reading it, that it was a PR stunt, or that it was sexist as the book was only about “boys.” It was a classic, inane Twitter storm, but it was enough to raise the issue of whether or not it’s racist for an educator to make use of anti-racist literature to be a better educator.

The New York Times recently published on the importance of teacher diversity, noting that “…studies show that teacher diversity can make a difference in students’ performance and their interest in school. The effect is stronger on boys. Research has found that boys, and particularly black boys, are more affected than girls by disadvantages, like poverty and racism, and by positive influences, like high-quality schools and role models. Yet they are least likely to have had a teacher that looks like them.”

So why was the University of Alabama’s assistant vice president and dean of students pushed out not for his job performance, but for expressing his views years ago? Riley’s tweets were brought to light by Breitbart, though the comments were made well before he was appointed to his current position in December 2018. Was Riley really relieved of his position for his views or for having expressed them or for the remarks having been made public?

In Battaglini’s case, the existence of the book on her desk was considered an admission of racism and being inconsiderate to black male students. But her impulse, and the impulse of the authors, was the exact opposite. She was educating herself per the going social mandate, attempting to exorcise her own innate biases, and best serve the students in her charge. Thankfully, she survived her shaming. Riley was not so lucky.

For Riley, this was a tragically successful attempt to destroy his livelihood because he spoke his mind. There’s every reason to believe that the University of Alabama knew about the tweets, and about Riley’s perspective on race and the flag, prior to his hiring. It wasn’t until Breitbart reported on it that the man lost his job. The school should have stood up for Riley, they’d presumably hired him because he was the right candidate for the position, and not because his views conformed to whatever Breitbart thinks they should have. Free speech is only worth fighting for if it’s for all. Considering how many digital pages Brietbart has dedicated to the issue of free speech, it’s a little disturbing to see the outlet succeed in taking away Riley’s.

Surely whether you’re on the right or the left, one thing reasonable people should agree upon is that mobbing and shaming people with the aim of getting them fired is wrong and has helped create this tribalistic hellscape we are currently living in.

For the love of god, let’s do better. We could start by giving Riley his job back, and letting a principal work in peace to serve her students to the best of her ability without getting hate for it.

Culture
Opinion
Cancel Culture
Mobbing
Political Correctness
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations