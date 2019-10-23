Electing a “blackface” prime minister has made Canada the joke of the world

The 2019 federal campaign was the most American-style election in our history. Canadian pundits and politicians were more interested in the frivolity and fray of leader’s personalities and partisan irrelevancies.

Take, for instance, Andrew Scheer’s American passport, or the non-issue of abortion, which despite multiple assurances from Scheer, nevertheless, took up days of election coverage.

Having said all this, these issues were dwarfed in importance to that of Trudeau’s blackface scandal, which facilitated days of discussion, deafening any sensible discourse on legislation that could have taken its place.

So now, to contribute to this cacophony, The Post Millennial presents a round-up of the blackface scandal, including some of the best comments and jokes that followed in its wake.

For the first time in this decade, American commentators were eager to discuss Canada’s election; possibly for the wrong reasons.

It's smart of Trudeau to hold the election before Halloween, I mean why even tempt yourself? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) October 17, 2019

Much to our dear leader’s embarrassment, late-night hosts Trevor Noah, and Seth Meyers also jumped at the opportunity to comment on the Trudeau debacle.

From tonight’s #LNSM: Justin Trudeau’s brownface scandal could have consequences. pic.twitter.com/gcPjRn7evA — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) September 20, 2019

Justin Trudeau’s blackface and brownface photos make for the worst #tbt imaginable. pic.twitter.com/RZ3wDuptN2 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 20, 2019

When Justin Trudeau promised to put Canada back on the world stage, few Canadians presumed it would come as a result of an international, racism scandal. Nevertheless, thanks to Trudeau, even British commentators took time to congratulate our first blackface Prime Minister.

Congratulations to Justin Trudeau, world's number 1 blackface enthusiast, on his election success.



Yet more proof that progressives don't actually care if someone is racist, so long as they're on their team. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 22, 2019

After Time magazine’s initial blackface photo, further controversy was triggered after a complete, and high-quality video emerged of Trudeau covered in black paint. This time, Justin Trudeau, rather awkwardly, took the effort to paint his body entirely (even underneath his trousers) and stuffed an unknown object down his trousers to provide a certain je ne sais quoi.

The prime minister still can’t quite bring himself to remember how many times he wore blackface, so it wouldn’t be entirely eyebrow-raising if more of these photographs popped up. With Trudeau winning a minority government, another election is inbound. Perhaps, next time, the world will take notice of Canada for reasons that don’t have to do with our prime minister’s cavalier attitude.