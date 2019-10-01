Canadian News

Election debate moderator had dinner with Trudeau’s disgraced top advisor week before debate

Huffington Post Canada’s Ottawa bureau chief and upcoming election debate moderator Althia Raj dined with Justin Trudeau’s best friend and disgraced former principal secretary Gerald Butts Sunday evening, a week before the official leaders’ English debate.
Huffington Post Canada’s Ottawa bureau chief and upcoming election debate moderator Althia Raj dined with Justin Trudeau’s best friend and disgraced former principal secretary Gerald Butts Sunday evening, a week before the official leaders’ English debate.
Ali Taghva Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Huffington Post Canada’s Ottawa bureau chief and upcoming election debate moderator Althia Raj dined with Justin Trudeau’s best friend and disgraced former principal secretary Gerald Butts Sunday evening, a week before the official leaders’ English debate.

Rumour that the two were at dinner together swirled on social media after Conservative operative and pollster Nick Kouvalis tweeted out a picture claiming a source sitting next to the pair spotted them at Ottawa’s Whalesbone on Elgin St. for buck-a-shuck oyster night.

“[Gerald Butts] is busy busy busy. I’m told this is happening, right now, at WHALES BONE with…. Someone who looks awfully like an upcoming DEBATE MODERATOR, [ALTHIA RAJ]???? Is that you?” tweeted Kouvalis.

Ottawa criminal lawyer James Bowie tweeted pictures of Whalesbone looking closed for renovations, saying, “It is across from my office, near the courthouse. It’s been closed since last week. Renovations.”

However, upon closer inspection of the sign, it says the front is undergoing renovations so customers can still be served at the back area of the restaurant.

Some online observers noted the restaurant’s outward appearance of looking shuttered would make it an ideal clandestine meeting spot in public. (Bowie promptly deleted his tweet after Kouvalis told him to look closer at the sign.)

The Post Millennial confirmed with sources that Raj and Butts were indeed at Ottawa’s Whalesbone at 7 p.m.

Raj is one of five journalists who were selected to moderate the English official leaders’ debate taking place on Monday, Oct. 7.

Butts resigned as Trudeau’s top advisor in the middle of Feb. for his role in the SNC Lavalin scandal in which he, Prime Minister Trudeau and others pressured former Attorney General Jodie Wilson-Raybould to consider a deferred prosecution—something legislatively created by Trudeau’s government after being lobbied by SNC Lavalin.

A deferred prosecution would allow for the disgraced engineering giant to not have to go to trial for allegations such as buying prostitutes for murderous dictator Muammar Gaddafi’s son and bribing the Libyan dictator’s family with millions.

It was announced in July Butts had rejoined the Liberals as an election campaign pitbull without the mainstream media really questioning the relatively quick return of a disgraced top aide.

Political observers were concerned Raj and Butts may be colluding in debate prep to give Trudeau a heads up on what the questions will be or what prickly questions to throw at Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Election debate collusion is not new, in the last U.S. presidential election cycle, CNN commentator Donna Brazile leaked questions to Hillary Clinton’s campaign team.

Some journalists came to Raj’s defence, saying it’s common practice for journalists to meet with sources.

The commission responsible for selecting debate moderators came under fire when four of the five journalists they selected to moderate the debate have shown favouritism for the Liberals and Trudeau.

Debate moderator Rosemary Barton, one of four anchors on CBC’s flagging flagship news show The National, took a selfie with Trudeau shortly after he got into office—proudly posting it on Twitter—and makes partial remarks in favour of the Liberals such as how the Trudeau government’s large deficits don’t matter or that the RCMP are “just asking a few questions” about the SNC Lavalin scandal investigation. Fellow debate moderator Susan Delacourt has long been a stalwart supporter of Trudeau in her Toronto Star columns and was a Trudeau Foundation mentor in 2016, receiving a $20,000 honourarium.

Raj herself wrote an effusive biography of Trudeau—Contender: The Justin Trudeau Story—in which she repeatedly praised Butts’ intelligence. She’s also repeatedly defended Trudeau in her writing and on national television, as one of CBC’s “At Issue” panellists, for his scandals and government’s failings.

Last week Raj faced a firestorm on Twitter for greenlighting and publishing another HuffPo writer’s hit piece—on a 16-year-old allegation that Andrew Scheer tacitly supported an MP’s homophobic comments in 2003—which didn’t properly quote the response from Scheer’s spokesperson.

The debate moderators were selected by the Canadian Debate Production Partnership (CDPP), which was created by a Leaders’ Debate Commission that the Trudeau government founded in 2018.

The spokesperson for the Leaders’ Debate Commission referred The Post Millennial’s questions of debate integrity to the CDPP.

“…It’s not unusual for political journalists to meet with political sources. We remain confident in all of the debate moderators, all of whom are professional journalists who are working for their respective outlets, as well as with the CDPP production teams on the debates,” said CDPP spokesperson Leon Mar.

So far, Trudeau has skipped a Maclean’s debate and caused the Munk debate to be cancelled because he refused to attend.

Raj and the Liberal Party of Canada did not respond to requests for comment.

Canadian News
Politics And Policy
2019 Election
Althia Raj
Gerald Butts
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected
8.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus