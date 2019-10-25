Elizabeth May announces she will step down as Green Party Leader in next four years

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has announced that she will step down as leader of her party within the next four years, though she intends to run again and will continue to serve as an MP for Sannich-Gulf Islands, reports CBC.

“I don’t think I will stay on as leader for four more years. I will run again, I hope. As long as my health holds up I’d love to be the Member of Parliament for Saanich-Gulf Islands for another term and I’d love to work with another leader,” said May during a news conference Thursday.

“For the near term, I think it’s very important for the health of the party that I continue as leader.”

May also stated that the decision is not one she will make alone, as she will consult with the two other Green MPs elected in Monday’s election, Paul Manly of Nanaimo Ladysmith and Jenica Atwin in Fredericton.

“I think the chances are very slight that I would be leading the Green Party into an election in 2023, if the next election is spring of 2020 I think it’s more likely I would be leading the Green Party into that election,” she said.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Greens’ most successful federal election, having won in three ridings, and adding one MP in a surprise victory in the Fredricton riding.