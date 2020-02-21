Culture

Elizabeth Warren comes out against women’s sports

Elizabeth Warren has come out in support of biological male athletes competing with women despite the obvious physical advantages they possess.
Elizabeth Warren has come out in support of biological male athletes competing with women despite the obvious physical advantages they possess.
Libby Emmons Brooklyn, NY
4 mins read

Social media feeds were full of love for Elizabeth Warren after this week’s Democratic debate, but her advocacy for the elimination of women’s sports leaves this liberal angered and confused. Warren is a woman who claims to be in favour of women’s rights, yet is happy to discard women in favour of biological men in the realm of athletics.

Warren is taking issue with a new bill before the Arizona State legislature to restrict participation in girls’ sports to naturally born girls. The bill is designed to secure sex-segregated sports for women and men or to have sports reclassified as co-ed to ensure an equal playing field.

While Warren lambasted fellow candidate Mike Bloomberg for his supposed mistreatment of women and his many non-disclosure agreements with women over various allegations of misconduct, she held the idea that women do not deserve to have an equal playing field for competitive sports.

HB 2706 in Arizona is one of several proposed laws by state lawmakers who are uneasy at seeing boys compete against girls in high school sports. Similar bills are being proposed in Kentucky, Alabama, Idaho, and Missouri, while bills that would allow boys to compete against girls are up in the state legislatures of North Carolina and Virginia.

“We fully support HB 2706,” Beth Stelzer of Save Women’s Sports told The Post Millennial. “Warren is clearly ignoring the needs and feelings of females in favour of propagating the transgender ideology. This bill is not cruel, it is fair.”

In Connecticut, where two male-bodied trans athletes routinely take home girls track and field trophies, three female-bodied athletes have brought a lawsuit against the Connecticut Association of Schools-Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference and the boards of education in Bloomfield, Cromwell, Glastonbury, Canton and Danbury.

Across the country, states are finding that they need to deal in some way with the de facto elimination of girls’ sports. When male-bodied transgender persons participate in girls’ sports, they have an unfair advantage. Testosterone, bone density, muscle mass, height and weight are only a few of the factors that contribute to the male upper hand against women in competitive sports.

Women and men were not divided for the purposes of competitive sports as a means to validate gender identity, but because men and women could not compete together fairly. Male bodied persons who compete in women’s rugby are so dangerous that referees were quitting the sport rather than watch the women’s injuries mount.

None of the states can come up with a cohesive guideline that doesn’t get trans advocates to push back, so many states simply open women’s sports to male bodied persons, or have no policy, and figure it’s better to be inclusive to the men who say they are women than to the women who train hard to succeed against other women. With very little exception, women don’t have a chance of making the men’s teams, no matter how much testosterone they inject.

While Warren may get lots of nods and affirmations from progressives who simply refuse to think trans ideology through, she is losing long-standing feminists like myself who cannot in good conscience vote for a candidate who advocates for the erasure of women. Acceptance of trans adults and the choices they make does not need to come with denying women and girls their rights, yet for so many on the left that’s exactly the trade-off they are willing to make.

The politically homeless feminist women who advocated for same-sex attracted rights but cannot get with the elimination of the sex category ”female” simply so that biological males can feel ladylike are boxed out of the Democratic party. Our social media feeds are filled with people demanding that we vote for whoever the Democratic nominee is in order to unseat President Trump from the White House, but for many of us, it will be impossible to cast a ballot for a candidate who thinks as little of women’s rights as the current spate of contenders.

Culture
Opinion
Elizabeth Warren
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations