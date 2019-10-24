Environment Canada tells Alberta to brace for more snow

Despite a snowstorm earlier this Fall, Environment Canada predicts another snowstorm will descend on western and northern regions of the province, accompanied by 90 km/h winds.

Environment Canada has warned that Albertans should expect snow by Friday and that it could last throughout the weekend.

Heads Up! While AB has had some snow already this Fall, a pattern change is coming Friday as we approach the end of October. Look for 90 km/h or stronger winds across much of AB, significant snow for some western and northern areas, and cooler next week! #abstorm pic.twitter.com/hal9PL9rVM — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) October 23, 2019

“This is the beginning of the change,” meteorologist Dan Kulak said. “Fall is coming to an end pretty quick.”

“We can have negative daytime highs in October for days on end. We haven’t had those,” he said. “The month as a whole so far has had a fair amount of warm days.”

According to CTV News meteorologist Josh Classen, the extended warm fronts followed by a cold front often signify significant snow risks. He suggests that Edmontonians prepare for a significant cool down this weekend into the following week.

As it stands, Thursday and Friday are expected to have daytime high between 11 and 10 degrees, but these will drop to highs of three degrees on Saturday and one degree on Sunday.