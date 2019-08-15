American News

Epstein autopsy reveals broken neck bones, raises eyebrows

This adds to a list of already questionable circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death. Conspiracy theories run amok, with Donald Trump retweeting one.
This adds to a list of already questionable circumstances surrounding Epstein's death. Conspiracy theories run amok, with Donald Trump retweeting one.
An autopsy conducted on the body of notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein reveals that he sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones.

According to the National Post / Washington Post, one of the bones Epstein broke was the “hyoid” bone. This bone breaks for those who hang themselves but, it is more common in cases of homicide by strangulation.

These are the first findings to emerge following the death of Jeffrey Epstein who was arrested for sex-trafficking. He died early Saturday morning after guards found him hanging in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

Attorney General William Barr has described Epstein’s death as an “apparent suicide.” Justice officials declined to comment on the new information from the autopsy.

New York City’s chief medical examiner, Barbara Sampson, completed an autopsy of Epstein’s body on Sunday but did not reveal the exact nature of his death. So far, the cause is “pending.”

This adds to a list of already questionable circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death. Conspiracy theories are running amok, with US President Donald Trump even retweeting one.

Numerous people are speculating that Epstein was killed by his billionaire friends to prevent him from spilling their secrets.

The revelation of Epstein’s neck injuries follows reports that officers at the Metropolitan Correctional Center broke protocol and failed to properly monitor him.

Epstein was not checked on by his correctional officers for “several hours” before he died, and was also removed from suicide watch weeks before.

AG Barr said he was “appalled” at serious “irregularities” in jail protocol, and ultimately transferred the jail warden to another facility.

People familiar with the autopsy, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Sampson’s office is seeking additional information on Epstein’s conditions in the moments before his death.

Video evidence of the jail hallways; results of a toxicology screening; and interviews with guards and inmates who were near his cell are some parts of the information that Sampson is seeking.

