Epstein death was murder, says pathologist

Dr. Micheal Baden, the pathologist hired by Jeffery Epstein’s brother, has stated that Epsetin’s death looked more like a homicide than a suicide. Ever since Jeffrey Epsetin was found dead in his New York jail cell in August, conspiracy theories have been circulating about the manner of his demise, despite official pathologists ruling the death as a suicide.

When stating the reasoning behind this claim, Dr. Baden pointed to specific bones that were broken, as well as an eyeball hemorrhage, which is more in common with strangling rather than a hanging death.

Before his death, Epstein had been facing charges for various crimes related to sexual misconduct. Due to Epsetin’s high profile, various public figures have been associated with his crimes, Prince Andrew being one of them.

me, pretending to be shocked that a man that could implicate global elites in a child sex ring was murdered #Epstein pic.twitter.com/EGS42hyKSb — snack miller (@myloreyes) October 30, 2019

Speaking to Fox News, Dr. Baden stated that “Hanging does not cause these broken bones. Homicide does … those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation. I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case.”

This new revelation to the Epstein death will inevitably cause more rumors and conspiracy theories to swirl on social media. The New York State government has yet to comment on Dr. Baden’s claims.