EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF: College students recreate viral meme on live TV

Students attending Donald Trump’s rally at the University of Alabama certainly had a lot to say.

When a reporter asked three college students why they support President Trump, she got a surprising response.

A male student began by praising Trump’s “no-nonsense policy.”

However, his response abruptly took a rather uncomfortable turn for the reporter, as the student responded by looking her straight in the eye.

“I would say mainly his no-nonsense policy and especially since Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself. That’s awesome. Yeah,” said the student.

“Totally perfect,” he added.

The reporter tried to quickly turn over to the other guests.

The video has gone viral and is gaining numerous praiseworthy responses.

This event occurs as just a week ago, a dog expert dropped the same phrase on Fox News.