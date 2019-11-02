‘Epstein didn’t kill himself’: military dog expert drops bomb on live television

An expert on military dogs said, “Epstein didn’t kill himself” in an interview on Fox News this evening.

Mike Ritland, the founder of the Warrior Dog Foundation, began his last comment on his segment on Watters’ World by giving advice to people who want to adopt military dogs.

He said that the glorification of these dogs in the media creates demands for them by people who shouldn’t have them.

He then asked people to either buy trained dogs or not buy them at all.

He finally concluded by saying, “Epstein didn’t kill himself.” This is in reference to the death of the notorious billionaire Jeffrey Epstein who was arrested for his sexual predation of minors, and had close relationships with many prominent celebrities and world leaders.

The clip is currently going viral on social media.