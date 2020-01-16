Erin O’Toole calls for ‘mandatory minimum’ sentences for pedophiles

Conservative MP and leadership candidate Erin O’Toole showed his toughness on tackling crime by saying Canada should have “mandatory minimum” sentences for convicts.

He released a tweet commenting on the release of a child sex predator, where he said, “This sex offender committed 100+ crimes against dozens of kids. Courts sentenced him to 10yrs, but he’s out on parole after only 4yrs.”

He added, “Canada needs mandatory minimums for the most serious offences.”

Incredibly disturbing. This sex offender committed 100+ crimes against dozens of kids.

Courts sentenced him to 10yrs, but he’s out on parole after only 4yrs.

Canada needs mandatory minimums for the most serious offences. #cdnpoli https://t.co/apCcZQDElz — Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) January 15, 2020

O’Toole was commenting on the case of Gordon Stuckless, a convicted pedophile found to have sexually assaulted 18 boys. As the Toronto Sun reported, he was released on parole on Dec. 12, as was confirmed by documents from the National Parole Board. his sentence was increased last June to 10 years, up from a weaker sentence meted out in 2016 that was only a few years of prison time.