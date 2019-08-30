Escaped Manitoba prisoner has been caught by police

Police report that Dustin Racette, a man who escaped from Manitoba Corrections Officers, has been rearrested by police following a lengthy search.

Dustin RACETTE (August 15) has been arrested. Thank you to the media & public for your assistance. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/Tkd7Cqsiv1 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 29, 2019

According to a news release, Dauphin RCMP received reports that Racette had escaped from the custody of Manitoba Corrections Officers. On August 14, the 34-year-old prisoner assaulted officers while being treated at a Dauphin hospital and escaped.

Police conducted an immediate search for Racette but failed to find him. Police believe that someone may have aided his flight and that a get-away vehicle may have been arranged.

He has been charged with Escaping Lawful Custody, Assault with a Weapon, and Assaulting a Police Officer with a Weapon.

A warrant for his arrest was issued, and police warned citizens not to approach him if sighted due to his violent nature.