Opinion

Establishment media already pushing pro-Trudeau propaganda on SNC-Lavalin

Justin Trudeau doesn’t get to just say “I accept the report” while “disagreeing” with all the parts of the report that reveal his deception and corruption.
Justin Trudeau doesn’t get to just say “I accept the report” while “disagreeing” with all the parts of the report that reveal his deception and corruption.
Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
2 mins read

The Ethics Commissioner is a non-partisan officer of Parliament.

The office conducts investigations, listens to evidence and testimony, and then makes a ruling.

It’s similar to a court, except of course that the Ethics Commissioner has no real power to issue punishments.

Still, in a country in which partisan division and selective “facts” have become endemic, the Ethics Commissioner is one of the few institutions that can be seen as reasonably unbiased.

As a result, when the Ethics Commissioner makes a clear and unambiguous ruling that a sitting PM has violated Ethics Laws, that is a damning indictment.

So, Justin Trudeau doesn’t get to just say “I accept the report” while “disagreeing” with all the parts of the report that reveal his deception and corrupt attitude.

At least, he wouldn’t be able to get away with saying that if it wasn’t for the establishment media, who is now presenting this as a “he said, he said” matter, as if it was some sort of “disagreement” between Trudeau and the Ethics Commissioner.

Consider this CBC headline, as pointed out by Terry Newman on Twitter:

Really?

“Trudeau vs Dion” is the headline CBC is going with?

“How the PM and ethics commissioner differ on the SNC-Lavalin Affair” is really the line they want to run with?

Total bullshit.

Imagine if the Conservatives had a scandal like this. Imagine if a PM Andrew Scheer was found guilty of violating Ethics Laws, not just once, but twice.

Do you really think CBC would be framing it as a “disagreement,” between the PM and the Ethics Commissioner?

Of course not.

It would be all about ‘Conservative Corruption’ and on and on and on about how it’s such a massive scandal.

The Toronto Red Star also joined the “defend Trudeau media brigade,” with an editorial that Warren Kinsella accurately denounced as “a disgrace.”

“The prime minister pointedly made clear that he did not agree with everything that the ethics commissioner had to say about how his government handled the SNC-Lavalin affair. And he was right to do so, writes the Star editorial board.”

Do you think The Red Star would have been fine with PM Harper breaking the law under the pretext of “jobs?”

NOPE.

Of course, the pro-Trudeau Propaganda from places like CBC and The Star is no surprise.

Trudeau boosted CBC’s funding by $675 million.

He’s bailing out the establishment media, and the Toronto Star is on the list.

So, Trudeau’s media bailouts are already having the intended effect:

As he faces a massive scandal that would have already brought down any other PM, he has the establishment press doing his bidding and spreading propaganda in his favour.

That’s why, despite Trudeau’s corruption and despicable lies to Canadians, the next election will be a closely fought battle. The opposition not only has to fight Trudeau, they have to fight the establishment media as well.

Opinion
Politics And Policy
Justin Trudeau
Snc-lavalin
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature