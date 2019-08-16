Establishment media already pushing pro-Trudeau propaganda on SNC-Lavalin

The Ethics Commissioner is a non-partisan officer of Parliament.

The office conducts investigations, listens to evidence and testimony, and then makes a ruling.

It’s similar to a court, except of course that the Ethics Commissioner has no real power to issue punishments.

Still, in a country in which partisan division and selective “facts” have become endemic, the Ethics Commissioner is one of the few institutions that can be seen as reasonably unbiased.

As a result, when the Ethics Commissioner makes a clear and unambiguous ruling that a sitting PM has violated Ethics Laws, that is a damning indictment.

So, Justin Trudeau doesn’t get to just say “I accept the report” while “disagreeing” with all the parts of the report that reveal his deception and corrupt attitude.

At least, he wouldn’t be able to get away with saying that if it wasn’t for the establishment media, who is now presenting this as a “he said, he said” matter, as if it was some sort of “disagreement” between Trudeau and the Ethics Commissioner.

Consider this CBC headline, as pointed out by Terry Newman on Twitter:

Really?

“Trudeau vs Dion” is the headline CBC is going with?

“How the PM and ethics commissioner differ on the SNC-Lavalin Affair” is really the line they want to run with?

Total bullshit.

Imagine if the Conservatives had a scandal like this. Imagine if a PM Andrew Scheer was found guilty of violating Ethics Laws, not just once, but twice.

Do you really think CBC would be framing it as a “disagreement,” between the PM and the Ethics Commissioner?

Of course not.

It would be all about ‘Conservative Corruption’ and on and on and on about how it’s such a massive scandal.

The Toronto Red Star also joined the “defend Trudeau media brigade,” with an editorial that Warren Kinsella accurately denounced as “a disgrace.”

This editorial is a wordy justification of obstruction of justice and breach of trust. It is a disgrace. https://t.co/CrF2ekygqq — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 15, 2019

“The prime minister pointedly made clear that he did not agree with everything that the ethics commissioner had to say about how his government handled the SNC-Lavalin affair. And he was right to do so, writes the Star editorial board.”

Do you think The Red Star would have been fine with PM Harper breaking the law under the pretext of “jobs?”

NOPE.

Of course, the pro-Trudeau Propaganda from places like CBC and The Star is no surprise.

Trudeau boosted CBC’s funding by $675 million.

He’s bailing out the establishment media, and the Toronto Star is on the list.

So, Trudeau’s media bailouts are already having the intended effect:

As he faces a massive scandal that would have already brought down any other PM, he has the establishment press doing his bidding and spreading propaganda in his favour.

That’s why, despite Trudeau’s corruption and despicable lies to Canadians, the next election will be a closely fought battle. The opposition not only has to fight Trudeau, they have to fight the establishment media as well.