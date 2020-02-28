EXCLUSIVE: Antifa activist granted pass to CPAC, may be responsible for having Gavin McInnes removed

An antifa activist was given a pass to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington D.C., and is suspected of having a hand in kicking out Gavin McInnes.

The activist in question is named Jason Charter and was arrested by the police on July 6th of last year following an alleged violent confrontation.

Speaking to The Post Millennial, Charter did not deny that he is a member of antifa and confirmed that he had been arrested at an antifa protest: “I defended myself and others, nothing more and nothing less,” he asserted.

At one point, a scuffle started where a Trump supporter (unclear if Proud Boy) and antifa activist physically fought. Police separated the sides wielding batons, and detained the antifa guy. At first they didn't handcuff him and it was unclear if he'd be arrested. pic.twitter.com/JIpT5o0gXm — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 7, 2019

As well as this, Charter has been accused of having a role in kicking Censored TV founder and Vice Co-Founder Gavin McInnes out of the conference after a confrontation between the two.

When McInnes was interviewing the antifa-friendly activist reporter Jared Holt, Charter confronted McInnes, only to then disappear. Charter subsequently reappeared when McInnes was being removed from the conference grounds.

This was similarly corroborated by the news outlet Right Wing Watch, who wrote in an article about McInnes that “one attendee told Right Wing Watch they reported McInnes to security after McInnes threatened to assault them.”

Speaking to The Post Millennial, McInnes said “isn’t it incredible that CPAC is inviting antifa to their conference and then having antifa decide who can and can’t be there. We have reached a new level of cuck.”

“CPAC is regularly rejecting conservatives for being too edgy, yet antifa literally gets a free pass. This is a problem with America in a nutshell: not only do we not stand up for ourselves, but we all but seek out the groups who want to destroy us, and then invite them into our homes and say do your worst,” he added.

The conference, which is located in Washington D.C., has a wheelhouse of prominent speakers such as President Donald Trump, Nigel Farage, and Vice President Mike Pence.

McInnes originally applied for a press pass. He was denied by the conference.