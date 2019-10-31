CPC MPs looking to have vote of no confidence on Scheer next week

Some Conservative Party of Canada MPs are looking to have a leadership confidence vote on Andrew Scheer next week on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at a caucus meeting, high-profile sources within the party told The Post Millennial.

The CPC follows legislation that lays out the rules for what leaders of parties need to do to stay in power.

Sources spoke to The Post Millennial on the condition of confidentiality.

“If a written notice to call a leadership review signed by at least 20% of the members of a party’s caucus is submitted to the chair of the caucus, the chair shall order that a secret ballot vote be taken among the members of the caucus to conduct a leadership review,” reads the legislation the Harper government passed in 2015 that amended the Canada Elections Act and the Parliament of Canada Act.

If 25 of the 121 CPC MPs decide they’re dissatisfied with Scheer’s election performance the leadership review vote would take place. If a majority of caucus members, at least 61 MPs, then a party leadership race would ensue.

If Scheer were to lose a confidence vote on Wednesday an immediate second vote would take place to designate an interim leader of the party.

The legislation was passed in 2015 by the Harper government and it was CPC MP Michael Chong’s bill.

It’s unclear if the “Scheer Must Go” movement has enough of the caucus on board to trigger the leadership confidence vote.

Yesterday, prominent CPC member and former minister Peter MacKay said Scheer “missed scoring on an open net” when he lost to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in last week’s election. He’s since backtracked on his comments.