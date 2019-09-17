Exit polls show Israel election too close to call

Israel’s second election in five months appears to have ended with results too close to call.
Current exit polls predict that Blue and White led by Benny Gantz will win anywhere from 32 to 34 seats while current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud could win 31 to 33 seats.
With neither party scoring a clear victory, weeks of potential negotiations are expected before the final PM will be picked.
This is a breaking news article and will be updated.
Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic
In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.
A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend
Nadine’s mother had “survived polio, rheumatic fever, major heart surgery and a world war,” and was not in the best of health. Both women are recovering.
Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus
A UK arcade changed their typical winnings from the ordinary stuffed animals to more coveted prizes, like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report
It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.
China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.
Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago
Fabio Wajingarten, the communcations director for President Jair Bolsonaro has tested postive for coronavirus, just days after meeting with President Trump.
WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage
A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.
CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing
One Italian man has been walking the streets of Rome inside a custom made disc in an attempt to promote social distancing amid the outbreak of COVID-19.
BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.
BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail
Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday
WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic
Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.
Billions of locusts swarm East Africa
Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops
Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'
Former Canadian ambassador to China Howard Balloch had high praise for China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, saying that he and his administration achieved "great things."
WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus
Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.