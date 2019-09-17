Exit polls show Israel election too close to call

Israel’s second election in five months appears to have ended with results too close to call.

Current exit polls predict that Blue and White led by Benny Gantz will win anywhere from 32 to 34 seats while current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud could win 31 to 33 seats.

With neither party scoring a clear victory, weeks of potential negotiations are expected before the final PM will be picked.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.