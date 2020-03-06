Extreme weather advisory issued for Vancouver

An extreme weather advisory has been issued for the city of Vancouver with temperatures likely to reach below freezing over the weekend.

The Extreme Weather Response has been extended which means that EWR shelters and Powell Street Getaway will remain open until at least March 8. We encourage anyone who is sleeping outside in the cold to go to one of these locations: pic.twitter.com/7vYd00YTCa — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) March 6, 2020

Saturday is expected to bring showers with lows that could fall below 0 C in the day following according to CTV News.

Environment Canada predicts Sunday may reach up to 10 C with sun throughout the day however overnight lows could get as cold as -2 C.

The city is ready with salt trucks and plows should it end of getting snowfall. Certain routes, such as main roads and bus routes will take higher priority for clearing, said the city officials.

“If you are sleeping outside, please come to the safety of the shelters,” the City of Vancouver’s advisory says.

Extra emergency shelter spaces are being opened in preparation for the coming colder temperatures.

A drop-in warming centre will also be open at Powell Street Getaway from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the weekend and has the capacity to accommodate people with pets, bikes and carts.

