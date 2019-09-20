Facebook expands hardware offerings with three Portal video chat devices

The world’s largest social media company has expanded its foray into hardware once again.

Facebook will be launching a redesigned Portal, as well as two brand new products, the Portal Mini and Portal TV.

The Portal Mini will be priced at $129 USD, Portal at $179 USD and Portal TV at $149 USD. Consumers will also have a bundle any two Portal devices option for $50 off.

The products will further help Facebook dominate their place as chat providers, an area where Facebook as exceeded in through Messanger as well as Whatsapp.

Through the portal device, Facebook will be able to solidify integration in the video chat space.

While Facebook competes in the video chat space, it has also focused on the VR space with the launch of the Oculus go. For now, nothing has compared to the companies success in the digital space.