“Fact-checking” in the 2019 election is already a dumpster fire

CBC News is facing ridicule—and a ratio—after posting an incredibly dumb “fact-check” of the Conservatives Universal Tax Cut:
Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
“Fact Check: The Tories say their plan to reduce the rate on the lowest income tax bracket is a “universal tax cut.” But millions of Canadian pay no income tax.”

The reaction to this absurd so-called “fact-check” was swift.

As of this being written, there are nearly 900 replies, compared to just over 160 retweets, a clear sign of a tweet that has backfired.

But more than just being ratioed, the “fact-check” is being laughed at and ripped to shreds:

“You people are straight-up dumb & working against the very Canadians who pay you.

Of course, people who don’t pay taxes won’t get a tax cut, you think a baby or a 5-year-old kid will get a tax cut?

Are you that stupid or do you think we are?”

“THIS is what passes for journalism these days? “people who don’t pay taxes aren’t getting a tax break. HELLO McFly??? tap tap tap, is anyone IN there?”

“The NDP say their plan to provide dental insurance to all is a universal dental care plan. But millions of Canadians have no teeth.”

The reason CBC’s “fact-check” is getting such a strong negative response is that it’s beyond obvious that they were desperately looking for something bad to say. They just had to find something, some way to slam the Conservatives proposed tax cut.

Despite the fact that the Conservative Universal Tax Cut cuts income taxes for literally every Canadian who pays income taxes and is thus universal, despite the fact that an analysis shows the Conservative tax cut is far better for the middle class than anything the Liberals have done, CBC still had to find a way to try and discredit it.

This happens the day after a CBC reporter accepted poutine from Justin Trudeau with a fawning grin on his face, and as much of the press continues to treat Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives like garbage while giving Trudeau a free pass.

So, it’s no surprise that people simply can’t trust the so-called “fact-checking,” since it’s ended being a total dumpster fire, more akin to an “anti-Conservative attack campaign” than anything to do with getting to the truth.

The Conservatives are being forced to campaign against not only the Liberals, but the massive CBC apparatus, and much of the establishment media. If that’s not election interference and manipulation, then those words have no meaning.

