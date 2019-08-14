Opinion

Fake anti-conservative incident reveals the emptiness of our political context

If Talya Davidson is indeed mentally ill, we hope she gets the care she needs. But her actions are undeniably political.
If Talya Davidson is indeed mentally ill, we hope she gets the care she needs. But her actions are undeniably political.
Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
3 mins read

A viral video showing a lone woman protesting was initially believed to be a legitimate expression of conservative dissent by a surprising amount of the Canadian media and elite establishment. But as the clip made the rounds, questions were raised about the authenticity of the demonstrator herself. It was discovered that she was not a conservative, that her Facebook page expressing conservative views only began posting conservative content in the previous 24 hours, and that, despite her racist vitriol, she had been a longtime liberal. The video and the vitriol appear to be a one-woman hoax.

After she was taken into custody, it was determined that she would be transferred to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, and a publication ban was placed on the case to protect the woman. There is a concern that she took these actions, an act that smeared conservative perspectives by associating them with racist rants and violent behaviour, because she has a mental illness. If so, does that mental illness negate her actions? It could certainly help to explain them.

Since there is a publication ban on current court proceedings, it’s impossible for us to have the full information required to answer all of the questions we all have.

We do know that she assaulted police officers and a court officer. We know that she falsely presented herself in public as a supporter of the Conservative leader. We know that her digital footprint suggests not only progressive politics but also a disdain for the Conservative party. We know she spat on people and used racial slurs in her depiction of what she presumably imagined an Andrew Scheer supporter to be.

More importantly, we know that journalists and progressives were quick to take to social media to demand that Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives disavow this person and her actions. Scheer has done that, stating the obvious, which is that racist language has no place on a conservative platform. It has no place on any platform.

Hoaxes abound in pop media today, and they are dealt with harshly because journalistic outlets do not take kindly to being fooled. James O’Keefe and his Project Veritas used impersonations and false stories to mislead bad actors in the housing sector to divulge their disingenuous practices. This brought scrutiny to the federally backed first-time homebuyer program in the US. More recently, Project Veritas exposed the liberal bias at big tech. But because of both O’Keefe’s methods and his conservative perspective, his results were never accepted by mainstream media outlets.

Jussie Smollett, motivated by a desire to increase his fame and prove a point about how “MAGA country” was real and has led to an increase in hateful rhetoric had fueled public racial anger, staged an inane and dangerous hoax where he was injured both bodily and in reputation. That staged, racially motivated attack, swayed public opinion even after it was proved to be fake. The hoax economy is not a free market, nor is it equal.

We, however, as individuals have freedom and equality. Canadians experience one of the best qualities of life in the world. Yet the need to protest, to demand more from government and social structures, is entrenched in culture. Citizens should be aware, should not be complacent, but also have an obligation to see what’s working in society. The democratic process is working, and falsifying protests in order to court public opinion against the opposition is simply an unnecessary tactic.

No one in the public conversation—to our knowledge—has ever demanded that Justin Trudeau disavow Jessica Yaniv, a toxic abuser of the human rights tribunal system, immigrant women, and alleged abuser of preteen girls. Yaniv has been more than vocal in her support of Trudeau and his Liberals. However, most reasonable people would not demand that Trudeau repudiate Yaniv. Odds are he had no idea of her support and would not want it if he did. The same grace and good faith is not afforded to Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives. A leader is not responsible for every provocateur who claims allegiance.

If Talya Davidson is indeed mentally ill, we hope she gets the care she needs. But her actions are undeniably political and harmful. More important, they are indicative of the dangerous banality of North American political reality.  We seem to be stuck in this ideological feedback loop that convinces people to fight imaginary battles for civil rights they already have.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, the soldiers are rolling in, and American companies are selling crowd control gear to Chinese law enforcement. Kashmiri citizens are under lockdown. People are desperate for the freedoms we take for granted. But here, in perhaps the most peaceful place on earth, we need to fabricate our political oppression and amplify minor grievances because we worry that if we don’t feel oppressed, our lives won’t have any meaning.

Opinion
Politics And Policy
Andrew Scheer
Conservatives
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature