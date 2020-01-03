Father-daughter hunting duo shot to death after being mistaken for deer

A hunting trip by a father and his daughter ended in tragedy New Year’s Day, as both were shot to death after being mistaken for deer.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the two hunters were shot at around 2:30 p.m. while performing a hunting technique called “deer driving,” which is described by BigGameLogic as “walking through thick cover to move deer out of their hiding places and into other hunters.”

A local coroner identified the father-daughter duo as Kim Drawdy, 30, and Lauren Drawdy, 9.

The hunter’s brother Benny Drawdy, told Fox 6 that the two went hunting for a relaxing holiday trip.

“When I got the message, I just couldn’t believe it,” Drawdy told WCBD. “My heart stopped when they told me it was my brother and his daughter.”

Drawdy told local media that the two were well versed in the outdoors.

“He was a real outdoorsman,” he said. “He loved the outdoors like we all do, he loved to hunt and stuff… Lauren was with her daddy. She went hunting with him all the time,” Drawdy said to ABC 4. “She was right there. If he went anywhere, she was right there.”

No arrests have been made or charges filed against any suspects, authorities say. DNR officials are stating the incident was an accident.

