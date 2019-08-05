Fifty-eight-year-old Surrey man survives being hit by train

A 58-year-old has been hospitalized with serious injuries after attempting to rescue his two unleashed dogs and being hit by a train in the process.

First responders received reports of the incident around 1 pm while Semiahmoo Park was hosting the White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days.

“A spokesperson for BNSF Railway said the man jumped out of the train’s way and was bruised, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening,” reports CTV News.

“Mounties confirmed the man had several non-life-threatening injuries and was communicating with paramedics when he was getting transported to hospital.”

Luckily, the man partially jumped out of the way and avoided being hit on.

Yikes someone hit by train in #WhiteRock. Heard the horn then a scream from the parking lot.



From witnesses on the beach, sounds like someone was chasing a dog before any whistle had warned.



They are not under the train, so hopefully they're ok. pic.twitter.com/nwUPomSwzD — Vancouver Road Warrior (@RodneyGibson604) August 4, 2019

Because of the ongoing festival, multiple people were witness to the daring acts of the 58-year-old dog lover.

“I saw a dog run through the bush, and I heard a bunch of people screaming and the train had stopped,” September Farrow told Global News. “It was pretty scary.”

“Next thing I know, he was getting clipped from the train, from the front of the train,” says Allan McGregor.

Train traffic was stopped for the day following the incident.

The man is now in stable condition and both dogs are unharmed.