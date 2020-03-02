Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC

Firefighters in BC are working to put out a fire that began at a CN Rail building in Prince Rupert according to CBC News.

The fire broke out early Sunday afternoon close to the Kwinitsa station.

About 70 people congregated on a hill close to the fire as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Further details about the state of the fire have not yet been provided by the Prince Rupert Fire Department.