A routine traffic stop has led to 23 charges for one Quebecois man after being pulled over for speeding in Napanee, police discovered firearms and drugs inside his vehicle, according CTV News.

An OPP officer from Lennox and Addington stopped a vehicle coming from Quebec on Highway 401 in Napanee, Ontario for speeding on March 7.

The driver, Bilaal Mohammed, 33, is from Pierrefonds, Quebec and is being charged with possession of a large quantity of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and morphine. Also discovered in the care was two loaded handguns, one of which is believed to have been purchased in the United States. There was also thousands of dollars of cash found inside his vehicle.

Bilaal Mohammed is facing the following charges:

two counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

three counts of possession of prohibited device or ammunition

two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Seven counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of a schedule four substance for the purpose of trafficking

stunt driving

possession of the proceeds of crime

possession of stolen property under $5,000

He was held in custody for a bail hearing set to take place March 9.