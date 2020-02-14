Five-year-old boy saves his entire family during house fire

A 5-year-old boy helped to save his family from a house fire with his heroic actions after waking up to flames.

His name is Noah Woods and he’s from Bartow County, Georgia. He will soon be named as an honorary firefighter and will be a recipient of a lifesavers award on Friday according to CTV News.

On Sunday, the family of nine was sleeping in their Bartow County home when smoke and flames woke Noah in his bedroom where his 2-year-old sister was also sleeping.

He was able to carry his sister out of a window which was the only safe way out of the room.

He then returned and grabbed the family dog from inside and ran to his uncle’s house next door to get help. He and his uncle were able to wake and alert everyone else in the house and they were all able to make it outside safely.

Dwayne Jamison, the Bartow County Fire Department Chief told CNN, “We’ve seen children alert their families before. But for a 5-year-old to be alert enough to do this … that’s pretty extraordinary.”

Jamison also noted that an electrical outlet was the cause of the fire. Noah and his family members only suffered from minor burns and some smoke inhalation.

David Woods, Noah’s grandfather, said, “By the grace of God, all nine of our loved ones were able to get out of our home. If it wasn’t for Noah, we may not be here today.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page asking their community for support after the fire caused damage to their home. The account has generated $17,800 so far.

Brian Kemp, the Governor of Georgia, heard about Noah’s actions and he passed on a letter to Jamison to read at Friday’s ceremony.