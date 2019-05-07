Flags of Unity: Town of Peace River permanently adds Treaty 8 and Metis flags to its chamber

This past March, the Town of Peace River added the flags of Treaty 8 First Nations and the Métis Nation to their municipal chamber. The moment was honoured with a pipe ceremony.



The permanent addition of these flags is part of the proactive partnership between the Town of Peace River and the Peace River Aboriginal Interagency on the development of an Indigenous Outreach Strategy.



The gesture is also in correlation with the National Truth and Reconciliation Committee’s 94 calls to action.



A group picture taken following the pipe ceremony.

In addition to the new flags in the Council Chambers, the committee also recommended that the Town install Treaty 8 and Métis flags along with the Canadian, Albertan, and Peace River flags in a public location in the community.



These recommendations were created as the result of consultations with Indigenous Elders from the community and territorial region.



The committee heard and understood the significant importance to recognize the involvement of Indigenous peoples to the development of community relations.



The Town plans to install these flags near Riverfront Park and the Third Mission, where they will be raised for the first time on June 21.



Raising the Treaty 8 and Métis Nations flag is a sign of reconciliation and recognition that the Town hopes will help engage the community towards a better future for nation to nation relationships.



Local MP David Yurdiga told The Post Millennial “I think it’s a great start; we are all part of the same community. This is a good way to reflect who we are as a community.”



Yurdiga said that during his time as Reeve of the neighbouring municipality of Athabasca, they had carried out a similar initiative.



“I think it’s an important thing for all municipalities to look at but, ultimately, every municipality has to make their own decision.”

