Food and tools among items stolen from Ontario foodbank

Food and tools were among the items stolen from a foodbank in Windsor over the weekend, causing the organization to close on Monday.

Footage of the incident was posted by the Windsor Family Homes and Community Partnership.

“They cleared out a ton of food,” they said in the Facebook post.

According to footage from the security camera, the break-in took place around Saturday, early in the morning. CTV News reported that the building is located at 900 Howard Ave.

An investigation is underway by the Windsor police.

The organization says that they have made the video footage public “in hopes that someone can help us identify the people who would rob a charitable organization.”