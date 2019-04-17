What is wrong with Sheila Copps?

If there’s one thing the convoluted SNC-Lavalin scandal has made crystal clear, it’s that partisan Liberals and hacks in the press will do miraculous mental gymnastics in order to defend any and all bad behaviour displayed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his struggling government.



But no one has shown blind and unflinching loyalty quite like Honourable (or rather “dishonourable”) Sheila Copps.

Ever since Trudeau began taking a severe beating in the polls—after it was revealed the PM’s lackeys tried to pressure the prosecution (hope Trudeau doesn’t try to sue us!)—Copps has come out of retirement to pugnaciously police Twitter with pathetic gusto.

Although Copps denies the PMO or anyone in the Liberal government called her up to request her to get active on social media, it’s hard to believe they aren’t talking and coordinating a PR strategy.

Nobody trotted me out. I may be a fossil but I did work 29 years full time in politics. No one has asked me to speak but I have been moved to do so by the hypocrisy of Wilson-Raybould. She appears to think Andrew Scheer is a better choice than Trudeau. https://t.co/1ceENI18Ep — Hon. Sheila Copps (@Sheila_Copps) March 9, 2019

It’s unclear if Trudeau’s Liberals gave the former deputy prime minister of Jean Chrétien a direct line to Twitter HQ to report political dissidents for bannings and Twitter jailings. However, her incessant tweets justifying the actions of a prime minister who has completely lost the plot suggest they’ve at least encouraged her to tweet up a storm of ill-advised tweets that are giving US President Donald Trump a run for his money.

Copps suddenly came out of a long retirement from politics at the beginning of March, after Trudeau failed to skate from the scandal in the first few weeks of it breaking.



Since “feminist” Trudeau put women on a pedestal, it looks like the Liberals decided to recruit Copps as one of the proxies to attack Jody Wilson-Raybould on his behalf.



Wilson Raybould would have looked for legal solutions if 9000 aboriginal jobs were at stake. She would have been open to listening to input. https://t.co/Ppnb2fjRhM — Hon. Sheila Copps (@Sheila_Copps) March 9, 2019

Copps seems to suggest that Wilson-Raybould is racist for refusing to intervene in the prosecution of a company accused of spending millions of dollars wooing the son of a bloodthirsty dictator with prostitutes and drugs in order to get lucrative contracts from an utterly corrupt foreign government.

Copps suggesting that if SNC-Lavalin employed Indigenous people Wilson-Raybould would have acted differently because she herself is Indigenous. In Copps’ world, where party loyalty is everything, standing on principle, even if it means defying the leader and risking a promising political career is unfathomable.

The Liberals then proceeded to leak a series of stories to friendly news outlets that were supposed to undermine Wilson-Raybould’s credibility, all while she could not speak on the same matters herself.

One of these stories included a disagreement over which judge to nominate for the Supreme Court. Wilson-Raybould’s choice was a well-respected judge from Winnipeg. But the Liberals, including Copps, decided to smear (one might even go as far as to say defame) the judge as a rabid conservative and homophobe in order to question Wilson-Raybould’s judgement.

Former AG decries release of CONFIDENTIAL (her caps) discussions re. Trudeau’s refusal to support her recommendation of a homophonic, anti-abortion, anti-Charter Chief Justice. Who released CONFIDENTIAL details of her discussion with the PM 7 weeks ago? — Hon. Sheila Copps (@Sheila_Copps) March 26, 2019

When that didn’t work, Copps and the rest of the Liberal brain trust decided to tell Wilson-Raybould to “Put up or shut up!”

Great interview. Put up or shut up! Way to go Judy! https://t.co/e77T3lzlFe — Hon. Sheila Copps (@Sheila_Copps) March 23, 2019

Wilson-Raybould called their bluff, releasing more evidence of the alleged pressure, including an explosive recording between herself and the top bureaucrat. In the recording it’s revealed the top bureaucrat is following the PM’s orders in trying to get Wilson-Raybould to reconsider giving a deferred prosecution agreement to SNC-Lavalin.



Instead of finding the Trudeau government’s apparent interference in a very serious criminal bribery case abhorrent and disturbing, the ever-Liberal partisan Copps called to “lance the boil,” referring to Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott as an infected lump of skin filled with pus.



Trudeau needs to lance the boil inside the caucus! — Hon. Sheila Copps (@Sheila_Copps) March 5, 2019

The boil is lanced! — Hon. Sheila Copps (@Sheila_Copps) April 2, 2019

When Copps isn’t tweeting embarrassingly hyper-partisan lines of attack, she’s promoting her two favourite PMO-approved columnists with the same lock-step opinions as her: The Toronto Star’s Heather Mallick and CBC’s Neil MacDonald.

It’s either that or she’s taunting the most well-respected investigative journalist in the country, Robert Fife, for first breaking the story.

Fife brought to the public’s attention that the Liberals changed the law, pressured the former Attorney General-Justice Minister for a corruption-plagued company that previously had one of its execs charged for illegally giving over $83,000 in political donations to the Liberals in past years.



I thought you broke the whole story two months ago? Just update via Warren or JWR. I am sure they would be happy to provide ‘off the record’ statements. Whisper campaigns work better. https://t.co/wR65ixJn7W — Hon. Sheila Copps (@Sheila_Copps) March 23, 2019

Lately, she’s following the new Liberal master strategy of smearing Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and all conservatives as white supremacists and bigots by using revisionist history.

Copps insinuated Scheer attends “white supremacist rallies” because he gave a speech outside of parliament in freezing weather to speak to the United We Roll, Convoy For Canada. She libeled hardworking everyday Canadians who drove across the country to protest a government they see as not working for them.

Trudeau does not attend white supremacist rallies. https://t.co/aIA2zgNW5u — Hon. Sheila Copps (@Sheila_Copps) April 10, 2019

The takeaway from Copps’ farcical and obsequious tweets?

This baby boomer’s bombast signifies nothing more than the moral bankruptcy of the Trudeau government. Unless one wants the odd good chuckle watching the Liberals continue to implode, it’s best to hit mute.