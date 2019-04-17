Opinion

What is wrong with Sheila Copps?

The takeaway from Copps’ farcical and obsequious tweets? This baby boomer’s bombast signifies nothing more than the moral bankruptcy of the Trudeau government.
The takeaway from Copps’ farcical and obsequious tweets? This baby boomer’s bombast signifies nothing more than the moral bankruptcy of the Trudeau government.
Graeme Gordon Montreal, QC
4 mins read

If there’s one thing the convoluted SNC-Lavalin scandal has made crystal clear, it’s that partisan Liberals and hacks in the press will do miraculous mental gymnastics in order to defend any and all bad behaviour displayed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his struggling government.

But no one has shown blind and unflinching loyalty quite like Honourable (or rather “dishonourable”) Sheila Copps.

Ever since Trudeau began taking a severe beating in the polls—after it was revealed the PM’s lackeys tried to pressure the prosecution (hope Trudeau doesn’t try to sue us!)—Copps has come out of retirement to pugnaciously police Twitter with pathetic gusto.

Although Copps denies the PMO or anyone in the Liberal government called her up to request her to get active on social media, it’s hard to believe they aren’t talking and coordinating a PR strategy.

It’s unclear if Trudeau’s Liberals gave the former deputy prime minister of Jean Chrétien a direct line to Twitter HQ to report political dissidents for bannings and Twitter jailings. However, her incessant tweets justifying the actions of a prime minister who has completely lost the plot suggest they’ve at least encouraged her to tweet up a storm of ill-advised tweets that are giving US President Donald Trump a run for his money.

Copps suddenly came out of a long retirement from politics at the beginning of March, after Trudeau failed to skate from the scandal in the first few weeks of it breaking.

Since “feminist” Trudeau put women on a pedestal, it looks like the Liberals decided to recruit Copps as one of the proxies to attack Jody Wilson-Raybould on his behalf.

Copps seems to suggest that Wilson-Raybould is racist for refusing to intervene in the prosecution of a company accused of spending millions of dollars wooing the son of a bloodthirsty dictator with prostitutes and drugs in order to get lucrative contracts from an utterly corrupt foreign government.

Copps suggesting that if SNC-Lavalin employed Indigenous people Wilson-Raybould would have acted differently because she herself is Indigenous. In Copps’ world, where party loyalty is everything, standing on principle, even if it means defying the leader and risking a promising political career is unfathomable.

The Liberals then proceeded to leak a series of stories to friendly news outlets that were supposed to undermine Wilson-Raybould’s credibility, all while she could not speak on the same matters herself.

One of these stories included a disagreement over which judge to nominate for the Supreme Court. Wilson-Raybould’s choice was a well-respected judge from Winnipeg. But the Liberals, including Copps, decided to smear (one might even go as far as to say defame) the judge as a rabid conservative and homophobe in order to question Wilson-Raybould’s judgement.

When that didn’t work, Copps and the rest of the Liberal brain trust decided to tell Wilson-Raybould to “Put up or shut up!”

Wilson-Raybould called their bluff, releasing more evidence of the alleged pressure, including an explosive recording between herself and the top bureaucrat. In the recording it’s revealed the top bureaucrat is following the PM’s orders in trying to get Wilson-Raybould to reconsider giving a deferred prosecution agreement to SNC-Lavalin.  

Instead of finding the Trudeau government’s apparent interference in a very serious criminal bribery case abhorrent and disturbing, the ever-Liberal partisan Copps called to “lance the boil,” referring to Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott as an infected lump of skin filled with pus.

When Copps isn’t tweeting embarrassingly hyper-partisan lines of attack, she’s promoting her two favourite PMO-approved columnists with the same lock-step opinions as her: The Toronto Star’s Heather Mallick and CBC’s Neil MacDonald.

It’s either that or she’s taunting the most well-respected investigative journalist in the country, Robert Fife, for first breaking the story.

Fife brought to the public’s attention that the Liberals changed the law, pressured the former Attorney General-Justice Minister for a corruption-plagued company that previously had one of its execs charged for illegally giving over $83,000 in political donations to the Liberals in past years.

Lately, she’s following the new Liberal master strategy of smearing Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and all conservatives as white supremacists and bigots by using revisionist history.

Copps insinuated Scheer attends “white supremacist rallies” because he gave a speech outside of parliament in freezing weather to speak to the United We Roll, Convoy For Canada. She libeled hardworking everyday Canadians who drove across the country to protest a government they see as not working for them.

The takeaway from Copps’ farcical and obsequious tweets?

This baby boomer’s bombast signifies nothing more than the moral bankruptcy of the Trudeau government. Unless one wants the odd good chuckle watching the Liberals continue to implode, it’s best to hit mute.

Opinion
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature