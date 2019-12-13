Ford government allows booze in Toronto airports 24/7

Boozehounds rejoice! Toronto airports are now free to sell alcohol 24/7. The Ford government has passed a bill making it possible for vendors in the airports to serve drinks at any time of the day.

The move is part of the Better for People, Smarter for Business Act, an initiative to rid the province of unnecessary or archaic rules.

A press release reads: “The Act is part of the government’s signature package to address red tape and modernize regulations to make life easier for people and business. The legislation will lower the cost of doing business by making it simpler and more cost-effective to comply with regulations—leading to more jobs, higher wages and more opportunities for hard-working families.”

Today the @ONgov officially passed a bill allowing 24-hour sales of alcohol at the province’s airports. This will result in greater choice and flexibility for our valued passengers. pic.twitter.com/HVoQiyzZSX — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) December 12, 2019

The act also will allow restaurant owners to make up their own minds with regard to letting dogs on patios.