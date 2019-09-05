Ford government announces electronic auto insurance slip option

Ontario’s provincial government just saved citizens a major headache by taking care of pesky written auto insurance slips. According to CBC, drivers will now be able to carry an electric version of their auto insurance slip in their car.

#BREAKING – The Ford government announces that drivers will be able to carry an electric version of their auto insurance slip. Paper won’t be eliminated at first but drivers will have the choice to carry a digital one. It will come in the form of a new Digital auto insurance card — Richard Southern (@richard680news) September 5, 2019

The old pink auto insurance slips will not be replaced immediately. However, for those who like the option, the new digital slips are set to be phased in over a one-year period, giving time to insurance companies to adapt to the change.

In a statement to the press, Ontario’s Finance minister, Rod Phillips said that the changes are meant to “[make] life easier for Ontario people.”

Phillips went on to say, “That is why this government is making auto insurance more convenient by giving drivers the option of showing their proof of auto insurance electronically, so that drivers can access their insurance card in the way that best suits their needs.”

Electronic cards will have built in safeguards to prevent the card’s information being altered or edited.

Driver’s will be responsible for making sure their phone can display their auto insurance — even in cases of poor signal, a damaged screen, or a drained battery. Given the various issues which can arise due to the nature of electronics, a pink slip will still be required to be in the owner’s vehicle as a backup.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) claims this is a logical step forward, as banking and retail already have made the change and widely use digital options. Providing this feature for drivers and insurance companies will simplify keeping track of vital information especially in situations where it must be accessed quickly.

“This is an excellent step and shows that this government is clearly committed to cutting red tape for the benefit of Ontarians. We look forward to working with the government on other measures that will improve the auto insurance system for drivers,” said Kim Donaldson, Vice-Preisident of Ontario’s IBC.