Ford government announces one percent annual wage cap on public sector workers

On Wednesday afternoon, it was revealed that the Ontario government will be capping annual wage increases at one percent for public sector workers.

A bill was tabled in the legislature earlier today and was read for the first time which has the official title “Protecting a Sustainable Public Sector for Future Generations Act.”

#BREAKING – The Ford government tables legislation to cap Public sector wages. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/iOQHgzLOlM — Richard Southern (@richard680news) June 5, 2019

The cap is expected to last for three years and is intended to help lower the province’s $13.5 billion deficit. Currently Ontario spends around $72 billion on public sector wages.

“This is a fair and time-limited approach that applies across the provincial public sector,” said President of the Treasury Board Peter Bethlenfalvy.

According to the bill, the wage caps will not apply to municipalities, local boards and officials or groups chosen by municipalities.

New Ontario public sector compensation bill will not apply to "any organization that undertakes its activities for the purpose of profit to its shareholders." #onpoli pic.twitter.com/f8hJdjObHm — Antonella Artuso (@suntooz) June 5, 2019

Premier Doug Ford is expected to deliver further remarks today.