Ford government redesigns Ontario driver’s license cards to combat identity theft

The Ford government is taking extra steps to combat fraud and identity theft with its new redesign of Ontario driver’s license cards. The last time the cards were updated was 12 years ago.



According to Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek, this change is long overdue as the industry standard is five.

According to Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek, the cards should be refreshed every 5-7 years for security purposes and the new design will come at no cost to the taxpayer.

The Canadian Press reports that the government will nix the blue and green and will go with a card that is mostly blue with the redesigned trillium logo.



Additionally, the province’s new redesigned license plates will be available in February 2020 once the current supply of plates has been exhausted.



