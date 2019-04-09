Ford government to announce free dental for low-income seniors in budget

The Ontario government plans to announce free dental for low-income seniors in its budget, according to a new report by the Canadian Press.



The report states that in order to qualify, residents in Ontario need to be at least 65 and make under $19,300 or $32,300 for couples.



One source told Canadian Press that preventable dental diseases such as gum disease and infections result in over 60,000 emergency visits per year and a “significant portion” of those emergency visits are by seniors.



“It’s really aimed at those who don’t have a supplementary source of income,” the source said, adding that the Ford government is encouraged this will make a difference.



Previously, it was leaked that the Ford government intends to unveil tax rebates for daycare costs.



The full Ontario budget announcement is scheduled for Thursday.