Ford government to announce free dental for low-income seniors in budget

The Ontario government plans to announce free dental for low-income seniors in its budget, according to a new report by the Canadian Press.
The report states that in order to qualify, residents in Ontario need to be at least 65 and make under $19,300 or $32,300 for couples.
One source told Canadian Press that preventable dental diseases such as gum disease and infections result in over 60,000 emergency visits per year and a “significant portion” of those emergency visits are by seniors.
“It’s really aimed at those who don’t have a supplementary source of income,” the source said, adding that the Ford government is encouraged this will make a difference.
Previously, it was leaked that the Ford government intends to unveil tax rebates for daycare costs.
The full Ontario budget announcement is scheduled for Thursday.
The Ontario government plans to announce free dental for low-income seniors in its budget, according to a new report by the Canadian Press.