Forget Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau is unfit to be a teacher

I don’t tend to write about politics. I’m the culture guy here at The Post Millennial. But it’s election season, and it just so happens to be the most insane modern-day election that Canada has ever been through. And the antics of Justin Trudeau this time around are simply too clownish to ignore. This is a man who is unwell and unfit.

It’s no secret that The Post Millennial editorially is no fan of Justin Trudeau generally. We’ve pointed to his authoritarian tendencies—his corrupt attempt to let SNC-Lavalin off the hook, his firing of Jody Wilson-Raybould for refusing to go along with his will, his desires to censor and sanitize the internet, to shut down debate, to buy the media to the tune of $600 million. We’ve also written about his blackface problem, and most recently, his banning of journalist Andrew Lawton from covering him.

It should be well established by now that this man is unfit to serve as our Prime Minister.

But if corporate corruption, obstruction of justice, internet censorship, persecution of journalists, buying off the media, and frickin’ blackface weren’t enough to convince you that Trudeau is unfit. Perhaps this latest insanity will.

Trudeau and his campaign team somehow felt it was a good idea for the disgraced Liberal leader to appear on a pre-taped and rehearsed children’s television show today called “New Mom, Who Dis?” The appearance was cringeworthy at best, as host Jesse Cruickshank shamelessly flirted with the PM, but it was also cynical, manipulative, and exploitative, as Trudeau fielded two questions from two young black twin girls.

The first twin asked Trudeau, “Why did you paint your face brown?”

Trudeau answered: “Ooh. Um, it was something I shouldn’t have done because it hurt people. It’s not something that you should do and that is something that I learned. I didn’t know it back then and I know it now, and I’m sorry that I hurt people.”

The second twin followed up: “But did you paint your nose and your hands brown?”

Trudeau: “Mmmhmm. Yeah. And it was the wrong thing to do.”

The clip deserves to be watched more than once just to understand and appreciate how clearly scripted, deeply cynical, and frankly sick, the whole thing is.

The only thing missing from this little skit are #Trudeau's fake tears💧 #TrudeauBlackface pic.twitter.com/q3PTC8vbWv — Mattea Merta 🇨🇦 (@MatteaMerta) October 9, 2019

Okay. So, this will take a second to unpack. Somehow, Justin Trudeau felt it would be a good idea to use a children’s television show and two young children of colour as a stage for a preplanned apology for his blackface exploits from when he was 29-years-old. Don’t worry everyone. He’s learned from his days of trying to manipulate strong, principled women of colour such as Jody Wilson-Raybould. It’s much easier to exploit young children!

And, by the way—who doesn’t know that blackface is wrong when they are 29-years-old? The culture in 2001 rejected such racist tropes. If Trudeau were actually that stupid at 29, when his brain was fully developed, then how in the hell should he ever lead a G7 country at 47? He can’t even be trusted to properly instruct young school children.

What other stupid things has this guy done that Canada’s enemies could use as blackmail (no pun intended).

I suppose it should come as not surprise that Trudeau would exploit young children of colour in such a way. His contempt for voters’ intelligence seems to know no bounds. Mere days after he was found out and disgraced for his multiple blackface offences (he still can’t recall how many times he did it), he changed his Twitter avatar to a photo of him smiling aggressively at a young black man.

I guess the people who taught him—late in his adulthood—that blackface was wrong forgot to inform him that using people of colour as props to explain away your racism is also kind of … super racist.

It’s worth noting, too, that anyone to the right of Trudeau and his team of politically correct bullies is considered to be “far-right” or “alt-right” or “hateful” or a “Nazi.” Just the other day, Trudeau slandered free thinkers all over the world (including 15,188,406 Brits who voted to leave the EU) by suggesting that holding perfectly mainstream opinions aligned them with the alt-right.

The rules that Trudeau insists upon never apply to him. He’s the classic online SJW bully archetype. Now imagine an entire nation run by this kind of internet-style SJW hypocrisy. That’s what life in Canada has been like for four years. If he’s re-elected, it will only get far worse because Canadians will essentially be saying that what he has done up until now is okay with them.

I don’t know, dear voter, what more you need to make up your mind about this man. Justin Trudeau has shown himself to be the clown that he is. He’s a four-year-old punchline. The world has taken notice too, and international coverage of the man has been brutal throughout this election cycle. What will the world think is we re-elect this quintessential, giant hypocrite?

On October 21, Canadians need to kick this embarrassment to the curb.