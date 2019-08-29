Former “Amazing Race Canada” contestant dies at 28 after falling off B.C. cliff

Twenty-eight-year-old Kenneth McAlpine has died following a devastating fall on Mount Gimili late Tuesday evening.

According to CBC, his body was recovered at the edge of Valhalla Provincial Park and officials believed he likely “stumbled on the last section of the trail approaching the main peak, where the path becomes a narrow, ledgy scramble — where hikers have to clamber up on their hands and knees.”

“We figure it’s that section that he lost his footing on,” said Mike Hudson, president of South Columbia Search and Rescue.

It is estimated that Kenneth fell 251 metres.

Kenneth’s family said that Kenneth suffered a “substantial fall” while hiking alone on his 28thbirthday at a popular mountain climbing and hiking trail for experienced climbers on Mount Gimli in B.C. Fox News reports that rescue teams launched a search for Kenneth the following morning after failing to return home on time.

His family says that he lived life to the fullest and experienced an exuberance throughout his life.

“He packed a lot in, that’s for sure,” Kenneth’s father said. “He embraced life, he was brave, and he was a pretty cool guy. Someone told me, ‘He was the kind of guy you’d want your daughter to marry.’ Everyone loved him. He made his mark.”

B.C. RCMP began looking for Kenneth around 6:30 am on Tuesday. They found him hours later but were unable to secure him due to the impassable terrain and the rescue required helicopter assistance.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of Season 5 racer Kenneth McAlpine,” reads a Facebook post from the Amazing Race Canada. “Part of TEAM GIVE’R, Kenneth’s infectious personality left a lasting impression not only on us, but with viewers across the country. His family and friends are in our thoughts and hearts during this difficult time.”