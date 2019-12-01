Former Liberal MP and Scheer’s new deputy leader apologizes for dismissive LGBTQ comment, Scheer snubs openly gay CPC MP

Conservative MP (Ontario, Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill) and recently appointed CPC deputy leader Leona Alleslev caused outrage Saturday when she flippantly asked on CBC’s The House why no one was asking leaders about attending Saint Patrick’s Day parades, equating it to politicians not attending LGBTQ Pride parades.

“Have we asked anybody if they’ve marched in a Saint Patrick’s Day parade?” said Alleslev Saturday morning on the CBC politics program.

Shortly after the program aired, Alleslev apologized for equating Saint Patrick’s Day parades with Pride parades, which were started to push back against gay persecution and inequality.

I would like to sincerely apologize for a comment I made on CBC’s the House. Pride parades represent a wonderful celebration of the LGBTQ community and are an important symbol in the fight for LGBTQ rights. — Leona Alleslev (@LeonaAlleslev) November 30, 2019

Many critics on both sides of the political aisle argue Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s CPC lost crucial ridings in Ontario and other progressive metropolitan areas of the country because of his ambivalence on LGBTQ issues and his personal religious beliefs, which led to him being dogged by reporters throughout the election campaign with questions he evaded.

This is what basic respect for a community looks like:

“while other cultural groups – be they religious, national or ethnic – command that respect without question.” https://t.co/aPh2QMgiJ9 https://t.co/HGXBtaD8FZ — Jamie Ellerton (@jellerton) November 30, 2019

A large contingent of the CPC is also actively trying to get Scheer to step down as leader after the party failed to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in October. They were quick to pounce on the latest blunder by his new deputy leader, who was still a Liberal MP until crossing the floor about a year ago.

Journalists were also questioning the judgement of the leadership of the party when they’re still having difficulty communicating unequivocal support for the LGBTQ community.

What a silly, embarrassing comparison. Amateur hour continues to go exceptionally poorly https://t.co/BD4XxdRMsI — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) November 30, 2019

Scheer critics also questioned why he didn’t include CPC MP (Ontario, Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry) Eric Duncan in his shadow cabinet, the first openly gay Conservative MP. Duncan was the former mayor of the township of North Dundas, with over eight years prior experience in politics. He also vocally defended Scheer during the 2019 election when the CPC leader was being attacked on LGBTQ issues. Since the election, Duncan has said the party needs to rethink its approach towards LGBTQ issues.

50 talented individuals… but surely this list could have afforded one spot for an experienced former mayor, an impassioned advocate for youth, an exceptionally gifted communicator and someone who also happens to be the first openly gay #CPC MP. Missed opportunity. https://t.co/qkfMKTT79O — Andrew Brander (@brander) November 29, 2019

Eric Duncan is the first openly gay Conservative candidate to be elected as an MP. He's been elected in Ontario, in Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry.#elxn43 #cdnpoli — Xtra (@XtraMagazine) October 22, 2019

Meanwhile, party stalwarts launched a non-profit organization last week to raise money to depose Scheer from power.

Another Albertan who knows to beat Trudeau, Scheer needs to go #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/VFUjlvqPv2 — Conservative Victory (@CPCvictory) November 30, 2019

Conservative Victory was created by Kory Teneycke, Doug Ford’s top election advisor and former director of communications for prime minister Stephen Harper, Jeff Ballingall—the founder of the Proud Network and the Chief Marketing Officer at The Post Millennial—and John Reynolds, who co-chaired the Stephen Harper’s 2006 election campaign.

On the scrum, "Conservative Victory" backer Kory Teneycke offers his take on what the case is for Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to resign before the April leadership review. Read more: https://t.co/EV8NiPwVPy #ctvqp #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/RQvfO5Ft2f — CTV'S QUESTION PERIOD (@ctvqp) December 1, 2019

Scheer loyalists in the party maintain that the CPC leader still holds the vast majority of support from his caucus and the uprising is just a small dissident group.

Scheer’s office did not respond to The Post Millennial‘s request for comment.