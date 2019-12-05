British Columbia

Former B.C. mayor heading to jail for sexual assault

Former Burns Lake mayor Luke Strimbold is going to jail for sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.
Former Burns Lake mayor Luke Strimbold is going to jail for sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.
Quinn Patrick Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Burns Lake has finally gotten some closure this week after former mayor Luke Strimbold has been sentenced to two years less a day for his crimes of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

All his crimes were committed on youth, under the age of 16.

The 29-year-old former mayor pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in addition to once count of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

Many members of the community are unhappy with the verdict, feeling the sentence was light considering the original charge was 29 sex offences over a two year period against seven minors between 2014 and 2017.

The Crown had asked for four to six years in federal prison, however the judge ruled that Strimbold will instead serve his sentence in a provincial institution followed by two years probation upon his release.  He will remain a registered sex offender until 2039.

The time period of the assaults overlap with Strimbold’s time as mayor 2011-2016.

Madam Justice Brenda Brown of B.C. Supreme Court factored that in as part of her ruling saying that Stimbold was in a position of authority.  Brown also acknowledge Strimbold’s use of drugs and alcohol and that he had in fact sought out counselling for these issues prior to any charges being laid.  She delivered her decision via video conference from Vancouver to the courtroom in Smithers, B.C.

Justice Brown said that Strimbold has shown remorse and is of low-to-moderate risk to reoffend.

Strimbold delivered a tearful apology to his victims at a sentencing hearing last week, according to CBC.  He described them as friends and said, “I am deeply sorry to each of them and will forever be regretful.”  He went on to apologize to the community of Burns Lake, saying, “I am sorry I let you down.”

Stanley Tessmer, Strimbold’s defence lawyer told the court that his client was the victim of abuse himself at a young age. Strimbold was unable to recognize that abuse and such is the reason he was unable to recognize the problem with his own actions when the originally occurred.

Tessmer also brought to the courts attention that Strimbold was a closeted gay man who was bullied in his youth which led to his substance abuse.

Tessmer asked the court for 18 months in a provincial jail.

Former Babine Lake First Nation Chief Wilf Adam was unhappy with the verdict, calling the sentence “unacceptable,” saying it failed Strimbold’s victims as well as the people of Burns Lake who’d put their trust in him as mayor.

“I just find that totally unacceptable.  The system has failed the victims,” he said.

Adam was chief of Lake Babine at the same time that Strimbold held office and the two worked closely together on multiple occasions including dealing with the aftermath of the 2013 Babine Forest Products mill explosion in Burns Lake, according to CBC.

This is no doubt one of the reasons Adam felt so frustrated by the sentence saying that Strimbold’s actions were a “betrayal of trust, not just to me but to the people of Burns Lake, to the Lake Babine Nation, to the other First Nations in the Burns Lake area.”

Now a board member of the Northern Health Authority and the First Nation Health Council, Adam has been working to bring counselling services to anybody in the Burns Lake area who is seeking help.  He feels the recent trial has likely brought up some painful memories for any members of the community who had previously experienced abuse themselves.

CBC reported Adam said that if Strimbold does want the community to heal than, “He needs to look at himself.  He needs to make sure that he truly is sorry for what he has done – not to be forced in court, but to truly understand.”

“He really needs to help himself.”  said Adam.

British Columbia
Canadian News
Crime
Related Posts Recommendation
EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

Man dies after being shocked and pepper-sprayed by RCMP in Whistler

Man dies after being shocked and pepper-sprayed by RCMP in Whistler

An investigation is underway concerning the death of a man in BC on Sunday. The man was pepper sprayed by Mounties who also used a stun gun to shock him.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BC health officials have confirmed that the first Canadian to be diagnosed with coronavirus passed away in a senior care home in North Vancouver.

Extreme weather advisory issued for Vancouver

Extreme weather advisory issued for Vancouver

An extreme weather advisory has been issued for the city of Vancouver with temperatures likely to reach below freezing over the weekend.

First coronavirus case of unknown origins confirmed in BC

First coronavirus case of unknown origins confirmed in BC

A BC woman has been infected with coronavirus despite having not recently travelled or come in contact with anyone who has the virus

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

A train derailment in BC led to a local school being evacuated. It happened approximately 40 kilometres east of Prince George

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

A Surrey, B.C. man who volunteered with Scouts Canada has been charged with accessing, possession, and distribution of child pornography

Eight-year-old BC boy wins $200 in weed at hockey tournament

Eight-year-old BC boy wins $200 in weed at hockey tournament

A young boy playing in a hockey tournament over the weekend won a gift basket full of $200 worth of cannabis products in Dawsone Creek, BC.

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work after talks between hereditary chiefs and government reached a proposed arrangement.

Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC

Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC

Firefighters in BC are working to put out a fire that began at a CN Rail building in Prince Rupert early on Sunday afternoon.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.

Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American

Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American

While BC’s Lower Mainland continues to see protests and blockades around the area, the background of some of the protestors are being put into question.

Protestors occupy the steps of BC legislature in Victoria

Protestors occupy the steps of BC legislature in Victoria

The steps of Victoria’s BC legislature building are still being occupied by protestors who arrived there on Monday afternoon.

Most Read British Columbia

1.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BC health officials have confirmed that the first Canadian to be diagnosed with coronavirus passed away in a senior care home in North Vancouver.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada
2.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain
3.

JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks

Most people are dealing with coronavirus prevention by using a face mask, however some are now covering their heads with plastic water jugs.

JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks
4.

Jessica Yaniv arrested, charged with assault

Jessica Yaniv was arrested for the assault of a Canadian journalist on Wednesday. If convicted, she may face up to five years in jail.

Jessica Yaniv arrested, charged with assault
5.

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

A train derailment in BC led to a local school being evacuated. It happened approximately 40 kilometres east of Prince George

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated
6.

EXCLUSIVE: 15-year-old alleged victim of Jessica Yaniv speaks out

Yaniv, a male-to-female transgender, has recently risen to infamy for the human rights tribunal suits she has taken out against 16 estheticians for declining to perform waxing services on her male genitals.

EXCLUSIVE: 15-year-old alleged victim of Jessica Yaniv speaks out
7.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently
8.

Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American

While BC’s Lower Mainland continues to see protests and blockades around the area, the background of some of the protestors are being put into question.

Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American