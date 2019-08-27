Four charged with beating up off-duty cops in Montreal

Four people have been charged with the assault of two off-duty police officers in Montreal early Saturday morning.

“The two officers are brothers,” reports CBC. “They were dressed in plainclothes, walking on the sidewalk not far from Station 21 when the group, sitting on a St-Denis Street patio, recognized them as members of the SPVM at around 1:30 a.m.”

Both suffered serious injuries after being punched and kicked repeatedly in an attack which was captured on video and shared on social media.

20-year-old Mélina Geoffroy now faces two counts of assault on a peace officer and two counts of intimidating someone associated with the justice system.

Her accomplice, 29-year-old Hamidi Ben Hamida, faces two counts of intimidating someone associated with the justice system.

Additionally, a 23-year-old man has since been charged with assaulting a police officer, and an arrest warrant has been issued for a fourth person, reports CBC.

According to the Montreal Gazette, the officers were attacked at Émilie-Gamelin Park near the Berri-UQAM metro by a group of individuals who recognized them having seen them in uniform previously.

According to Canada’s Criminal Code, those charged with assaulting a peace officer are liable to a prison sentence up to five years.