Four men in Telford found guilty of sexually abusing young girl

Four members of a Telford grooming gang have recently been jailed for sexual abuse against a young girl who was “passed around like the piece of meat for the sexual gratification of several young men,” according to a description from a prosecutor during the trial. The men have been jailed for times spanning from four-and-a-half to eight years.

According to prosecutors the four men “denied what they did to this child, forcing her to relive the awful events of those years at this trial.”

According to the Independent, the men forced the young girl to perform sexual acts while in a churchyard. She was raped on a dirty mattress above a shop and continuously abused after declining advances from the men.

The incident allegedly happened sometime between 2000 and 2003 when the girl was only 13 years old in Telford, England.

Four of the five men tried were convicted. Judge Melbourne Inman QC passed the sentence on Thursday saying that the girl was “helpless” and became unable to control her own life after being groomed.

Mohammed Ali Sultan was the ringleader of the group. Judge Inman called the 33-year-old remorseless and added that he was a “very dangerous man.”

The West Mercia Police’s Detective Inspector, Rob Rondel said, “This investigation was part of Operation Vapour, which continues today.”

“We encourage victims of child sexual exploitation to come forward, engage with police and find support with our partner agencies.”

Rondel said the victim had “real courage and determination” for having seen the case all the way through.

On Tuesday Ali Sultan, 33, was sentenced to eight years after being convicted of rape as well as three accounts of indecent assault. He was also given a restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order.

Mohammad Rizwan, 37, was jailed for five-and-a-half years for two counts of indecent assault.

On Wednesday Shafiq Younas, 35, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years for indecent assault.

Anjad Hussain, 38, was convicted of indecent assault and sentenced to four-and-a-half years.

The four men now have to sign the sex offenders register.

Another man named Nazam Akhtar, 35, was found not guilty after being tried for rape.

