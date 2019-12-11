Four Ontario men arrested for vandalizing Polytechnique massacre memorial

Four Ontario men have been arrested for vandalizing a memorial plaque that commemorates the École Politechnique massacre according to CityNews.

The vandalism comes a week after the 30th anniversary of the massacre that claimed the lives of 14 women.

Arrested are Ahmed Sido, 20, Muhammed Nanaa, 19, Abduallah Al-Mosuli, 21, and Adnan Noumayri, 18.

The plaque was vandalized on December 3rd according to police. The plaque is located in the lobby of Scarborough’s Centre for Alternative Studies. The Centre is on Midland Avenue near Danforth Road. The plaque was vandalized with misogynistic slurs and damaged.

The following day police managed to arrest three of the four perpetrators, the fourth being arrested a day later on Dec. 5.

They have all been charged with mischief under $5000. All four are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14, 2020.

