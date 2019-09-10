Four shootings overnight in Toronto sees two victims hospitalized

The first of the four shooting incidents happened on National Street near Midland Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East at around 7:10 p.m.

Following the shooting, a male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, report police. A spokesperson said they currently do not have a suspect in custody, but one was seen leaving the area in a car with others.

Police say emergency crews were called at roughly 10:35 p.m. to an airport hotel parking lot near Attwell Drive and Carlson Court. Another male victim was found with serious gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was bleeding quite severely. However, officers believe these injuries are also non-life threatening.

Global News reports that officers found “several shell casings and a small amount of blood,” at the scene of the third shooting that happened Monday evening.

Roughly 30 minutes later, at 11 p.m., a fourth shooting occurred on Willowdale and Byng Avenue, near Yonge St and Finch Avenue East. There were no injuries, but shots were fire at the windows of a home during a drive-by. Police do not know if this drive-by is connected to the former incident. They are now looking for a white sedan that was seen fleeing the scene.