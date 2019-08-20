Four wounded in three stabbing incidents overnight in Ottawa—some suspects in custody, some at large

Ottawa Police responded to three separate stabbing incidents Monday night that left 3 victims injured.
The first stabbing occurred at 7:41 pm on Augusta. One man was injured in this incident, but police haven’t managed to find the suspect.
In the second stabbing incident, two victims were injured, and police managed to arrest four suspects. This incident occurred at 2:22 am on Rideau street.
Finally, a third stabbing incident occurred on King Edward Avenue and Rideau Street at 4 am that left another injured.
“Police initially reported it was a stabbing incident, but later described the incident as an “altercation,” reports the Ottawa Citizen.
“Paramedics say that a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with minor stab wounds in stable condition.”
No suspect was arrested in this incident, either.
It appears that all victims have been taken to hospital in stable condition and are recovering.
Police do not believe that any of the three stabbing incidents last night are connected. Police are still investigating each crime.