Fredericton police arrest 14-year-old boy after alleged high-speed bus chase

Fredericton police say a 14-year-old boy is in custody following an incident in which police needed to use a spike strip to stop a stolen school bus allegedly being driven by the boy. Two police vehicles were damaged in the incident, as the bus backed into them.

Police say the chase began at 9:30 p.m., and went on until 10 p.m.

“He took the police on quite a chase through the city,” said Sgt. Tim Sowers to CBC.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from a Department of Transport compound

Sowers went on to tell the CBC that the bus nearly made head-on collisions with numerous vehicles, and that the police chase was stopped on two occasions due to its high level of danger.

“It certainly was a precarious situation,” Sowers said. “We’re lucky that more people weren’t seriously injured.”

“This route went from the DOT station all the way out to the city limits in Silverwood and then back into the city again, and ultimately out in the vicinity of Kimble Road before the bus was stopped.”

Sowers told CBC that the boy “refused to leave the bus” after it was stopped.

“They had to break the glass out of the door of the bus, as I understand, in order to get access to the door to open it up and the young man was taken into custody without incident.”

