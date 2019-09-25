Freeland revokes appointment of Assad-supporting Syrian consul

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland, has stated that the Syrian Honorary Consul in Montreal, Waseem Ramli, has had his status revoked, according to Maclean’s.

As a result of this, Ramli will no longer be able to conduct any of his formal consular duties within Canada. Reports suggest that Ramli, who is a wealthy businessman, has had his status revoked for his enthusiasm towards Bashar al-Assad.

Ramli has often been seen driving in Montreal in a red Humvee that has the controversial Syrian dictator’s face emblazoned across the windows, along with the Quraish coat of arms.

Similarly, Ramil has attended pro-Assad demonstrations in Montreal and has referred to the White Helmets as “terrorists.”

After Ramil’s status had been revoked, Freeland stated that “No one who shares Mr. Ramli’s views should have ever been approved by Global Affairs Canada to serve in this capacity.”

Freeland has also declared that she would review how Waseem Ramli was originally appointed to this position.