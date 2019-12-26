Freezing rain to hit southern Quebec

Southern Quebec is set to face two days of freezing rain.

According to Environment Canada, nearly every part of southern Quebec will face freezing rain on Thursday and Friday.

“Precipitation will begin this afternoon over Témiscamingue before reaching Abitibi, the Ottawa Valley, the Lower Laurentians, Greater Montreal and the Montérégie areas tonight.”

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery with 2 to 3 millimetres of freezing precipitation in the forecast.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.