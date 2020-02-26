French-language union CANCELS strike in Ontario due to snowy sidewalks

The union that represents the French-language teachers in Ontario has decided to cancel Thursday’s strikes in order to stay indoors during snowy weather conditions.

The Association des Enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), tweeted a notice stating that the cancellation “has nothing to do with bowing down to the emands of the government and the school boards, and everything to do with ensuring AEFO members’ safety on the picket lines.”

The post went on to explain that the cancellation was made for the sake of the safety of picketers. Potential hazards include “icy sidewalks and unplowed sites which could result in unsafe picketing.”

Environment Canada has placed a majority of southern Ontario under weather warnings, as heavy snow is expected well into Thursday morning. Snowfall is expected to pile onto 30 centimetres in some areas.

The union represents 12,000 members in both the elementary and high school systems in both public and Catholic school boards.

Strikes are expected to resume once conditions are more strike-friendly, on Friday.