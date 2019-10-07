Culture

From Gary Glitter to the Incel Rebellion, here’s how the Joker movie is the subject of controversy

Joker hit theatres with a bang, and folks have found a variety of ways to be upset with the film that was predetermined to be controversial from its inception.
Joker hit theatres with a bang, and folks have found a variety of ways to be upset with the film that was predetermined to be controversial from its inception.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Joker hit theatres with a bang, and folks have found a variety of ways to be upset with the film that was predetermined to be controversial from its inception.

The film was a prime target for outrage from several fronts of the culture war. If one were to put on their social-justice-tinted glasses, the optics of a middle-aged white man (Joaquin Phoenix) with nothing to lose is one that stokes incel flames, and could even embolden white men to become violent.

All of that is nonsense, of course, considering that movies about white dudes losing their cool have been released for decades— à la Michael Douglas in Falling Down—without incident. But this film’s controversies go beyond those of race or inceldom.

The film is chock-full of imagery and soaked in theatrics and drama. Since Heath Ledger’s legendary portrayal of the mad man in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 thriller The Dark Knight, the role has become somewhat of a test for actors and their abilities. Just ask Jared Leto, who failed miserably in the 2015 film Suicide Squad.

One of those dramatic scenes is of Phoenix triumphantly dancing down a Gotham public staircase, moving his frail body sporadically and passionately. This is the first time we really see Phoenix in the full Joker get-up, and it’s meant to be a moment of liberation for the character.

Bring in the controversies

In the theatric trailers, this scene is always shown with an original rendition of Jimmy Durante’s song, “Smile.” In the movie, this song is swapped out for convicted pedophile Gary Glitter’s hit song, “Rock and Roll Part 2.” (For those that aren’t familiar, it’s the one that goes ‘dun-dun-dun duuun, dun. Hey!’ a bunch of times)

And the public was not particularly thrilled with the idea of Glitter making serious dough off of the song.

According to experts contacted by The Sun, the song’s two-minute-long appearance will earn Glitter—who is a convicted pedophile—”hundreds of thousands of pounds.”

The two minutes will ensure that Glitter gets a lump sum, along with royalties, paid out to him based on how the film does in cinemas, plus soundtrack and DVD + Blue Ray sales. Which, considering Joker was greeted with a titanic $235 million opening weekend, would earn Glitter the prettiest of pennies.

The Dark Knight controversy

That massive figure was directly in spite of media smear pieces attempting to scare would-be theatregoers out of seeing the movie. This was probably partially due to the rumour that the Dark Knight Rises shooter was inspired by the Joker.

This paired with the NYPD’s announcement that they would be increasing police presence in theatres across the city, going so far as to have undercover officers watch the movie in theatres.

The media was foaming at the mouth for some lunatic to be inspired by the film, with continual coverage about how *hint hint* there might be a tragedy *nudge nudge* and people should be worried!

Unsure of just how hungry woke media was for a tragedy? Well, take a look at how outlets like Business Insider propped up an incident where an attendee applauded during a murder scene, causing people to “flee.”

The “white-male-rage” angle

Woke outlets try to have us believe that we live in a society that we couldn’t handle a film wherein a white guy snaps. Just take a look at how outlets like NBC, The Guardian,  and especially CNN, with one opinion piece, reading that “While many reviewers have focused on [Arthur] Fleck as an ‘incel’ hero—his status as a sexless loner who turns to violence—the true nature of the movie’s appeal is actually broader: It’s an insidious validation of the white-male resentment that helped bring President Donald Trump to power.”

Woke media was certainly setting themselves up for a win-win situation. If there was a shooting, they’d serve us with a firm “I told you so!” And if there wasn’t a shooting, the media could pat themselves on the back and say that they deserved the credit for spreading awareness, and ensuring that the audience stayed vigilant.

Controversy from social justice mobs

The film also came under some light fire due to director Todd Phillip’s comments regarding “woke culture,” stating that it was the outrage mobs that rule online discourse which skewed him from working on comedic projects like his Hangover movie series. Funnily enough, the film he created and the controversy that surrounded it proved his point.

The web also went slightly abuzz when Phoenix appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to give an interview. Kimmel apparently “blindsides” Phoenix by showing uncut footage of himself having a minor meltdown on camera.

Phoenix looks physically uncomfortable, apologizing and addressing the audience. But it was all a hoax. Of course, it was!

For those who have followed Phoenix for more time than just his time in the Joker limelight, we’ve seen a similar gag pulled, nearly a decade ago.

During his appearance on David Letterman, Joaquin pulled his I’m Still Here stunt, in which he appeared on the show like someone who had completely gone off the rails on a crazy train. The stunt, which gathered an equal amount of media attention, was later revealed to be a bit for his new mockumentary.

With all of this considered, Joker is a culturally relevant film that has ruffled more feathers than anyone could have seen coming, and that isn’t a bad thing.

Often times society needs a litmus test to see where we stand culturally. It’s pretty clear that this test’s results have come back horribly negative.

Culture
Opinion
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations