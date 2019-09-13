Full moon to shine on Friday the 13th for the first time in 13 years

For fans of the paranormal and all the werewolves out there, today is Friday the 13th! Not just that, but it’s Friday the 13th and it’s a full moon!

This will be the first time since 2006 that there’s been a full moon on a Friday the 13th … Count that, it’s 13 years. Spooky!

If you’re neither a fan of the paranormal nor a werewolf, we still have good news for you—if you’re a Neil Young fan, that is. Because this isn’t your regular full moon, it’s actually a Harvest Moon as well! Meaning that the moon will be at its farthest point in a four-week-long orbit, making it look much smaller than normal

So, what time would be best to see the moon? LiveScience has done a great breakdown for all of us.

“Skywatchers in Central, Mountain and Pacific time zones will get a view of the full moon tonight at 11:32 p.m., 10:32 p.m. and 9:32 p.m., respectively, while East Coasters will see the moon at its fullest at 12:32 a.m. on the 14th.”

Skywatchers will also notice that the moon looks dimmer than usual. This is because the moon is at “apogee,” the technical term for when the moon is at its farthest distance from Earth.

LiveScience predicts that the moon will appear “about 14 percent smaller and 30 percent dimmer than when it is at its closest point to the Earth, which is known as a perigee.”

But let’s get back down to earth, here. Only experienced skywatchers will be able to spot the difference between a super moon, a micro moon, and a regular moon.

“[It’s] not enough to notice unless you’re a very careful moon-watcher,” said Alan MacRobert, senior editor at Sky & Telescope magazine in 2016 statement.

If you’re a real moon die-hard, you can play Claude Debussy’s Clair de Lune (French for “moonlight“) at midnight while looking at the beautiful sky tonight, as September 14th is also the date Debussy gave his last live concert before he passed away… So many moon facts!

This is destined to be the best moon ever! Have a good night!