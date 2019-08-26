G7 leaders offer millions to fight Amazon fires

In the concluding minutes of the G7 summit in Biarritz, French President Emmanuel Macron put the wildfires on the agenda.

The leaders of Canada, France, USA, UK, Japan, Germany, and Italy agreed to spend US$20 million (CA$26.5 million) to help combat the Amazon crisis.

According to CBC, the issue of the Amazon wildfires had come up in every bilateral meeting held by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke with her Brazilian counterpart and offered assistance. It was not specified whether the assistance would be military or civilian.

The Amazon wildfires have prompted Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to declare an emergency.

It is wildly accepted that Bolsonaro’s pro-development policies in the Amazon area are largely to blame for the fires.

Brazil has deployed its military to stop these fires, which have been burning out of control.

Bolsonaro continued to downplay the situation over the weekend, saying the country has wildfires every year.

Climate change was already on the agenda of discussions before the Amazon fires took place. Leaders discussed this issue on Monday, although U.S. President Donald Trump was absent.