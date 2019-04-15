Gas prices in B.C. are so high, they’ve just shattered a North American record

Gas stations across British Columbia are seeing prices skyrocket to highs never seen before. Hold onto your wallets, because that price is… 169.9 cents per litre throughout the Lower Mainland.



But that’s not all. The Cloverdale Reporter says a staggering price of $1.709 a litre was spotted at a Petro-Canada in the city of White Rock.



According to Gas Buddy’s Dan McTeague, this is a new record for any major city in North America.

As I said would happen 2 days ago … 169.9 is the new reality for #Vancouver motorists. Take heart. #California just topped $4 a gallon and it’s big news. Works out to $1.43 a litre (C$). Wonder what prices would have been today if the TransMountain Pipeline hadn’t been blocked? https://t.co/TCoT7eMhhT — Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) April 14, 2019

Speaking to The Progress, McTeague said part of the radical price increase was because two of the province’s biggest suppliers in the Puget Sound were undergoing scheduled spring maintenance.



However, the problem runs much deeper as British Columbia can’t produce enough of its own supply.



McTeague says that the best course of action would be for the Horgan NDP to drop part of the carbon tax and look into a pipeline expansion.



What do you think? Will the gas price madness ever end? Let us know down below.